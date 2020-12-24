Over 4,300 new cases of coronavirus, 146 dead, over 1,200 patients in intensive care

4,310 new cases of COVID-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of 27,653 tests. 146 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus have died in the past day, while 1,234 patients are in a more serious condition in intensive care.

Overall, 608,561 people have been infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania since the start of the pandemic, with 523,829 patients being declared cured.

Apart from the newly 4,310 detected infections, other 945 already infected people have tested positive again.

The death toll climbed to 14,912, with 146 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 87 men and 59 women from Alba, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brăila, Brașov, Buzău, Caraș-Severin, Constanța, Covasna, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Giurgiu, Harghita, Hunedoara, Ialomița, Iași, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiș, Vâlcea, Vaslui, Vrancea, Ilfov and Bucharest.

One death was reported in the 30-39 age group, three deaths in the 40-49 age group, 12 deaths in the 50-59 age group, 37 deaths in the 60-69 age group, 55 deaths in the 70-79 age group and 38 deaths in people over 80.

140 of the recent victims had pre-existing conditions, no disease have been reported for two victims, and no other conditions have been detected so far in case of 4 other victims.

10,351 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus are currently hospitalized, with 1,234 in intensive care.

Infection rates

The infection rate is on decline in Bucharest, to 5.13 as against 5.3 yesterday, while the index is on a slight increase in Ilfov – 6.43 per one thousand inhabitants compared to 6.32 a day ago.

The infection rate is also down in Brăila – 3.1, Brașov – 4.13, Cluj – 4.04, Constanța 4.17. In Timiș, the rate still stands at 4.

The infection rate is over 1.5 in 25 counties, while in other ten counties is below 1.5.

The lowest rate is in Harghita – 0.52.