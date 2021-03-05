Over 4,300 new daily Covid infections, more than 1,000 patients in ICUs. Bucharest back in the red scenario

4,342 new COVID-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours out of 36,337 tests. 101 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus, while 1,067 patients are in a more serious condition in intensive care.

The infection rate climbed over 3 per 1,000 inhabitants, returning to the “red scenario”, with further restrictions back in place.

820,931 Romanians have been infected with SARS-CoV-2 so far since the beginning of the pandemic, with 752,234 declared cured.

The death toll climbed to 20,785, with 101 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 49 men and 52 women from Alba, Arad, Bacău, Bihor, Brăila, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brașov, Călărași, Cluj, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Gorj, Harghita, Iași, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Neamț, Olt, Satu Mare, Sălaj, Sibiu, Suceava, Timiș, Vâlcea, Vrancea, Ilfov and Bucharest.

One death was reported in the 30-39 age group, three deaths in the 40-49 age category, 10 deaths among patients aged from 50 to 59, 37 deaths in the 60-69 yo group, 28 deaths in patients aged 70 to 79 and 22 deaths among people over 80.

97 of the recent victims had underlying medical conditions, three victims presented no comorbidity, while no other diseases have been detected so far in the case of another patient.

9,222 Romanian infected with SARS-CoV-2 are currently hospitalized, with 1.067 in intensive care.

Bucharest’s infection rate up to 3.05, back in the “red zone”

The infection rate has passed over 3 in Bucharest today, up to 3.05 per 1,000 inhabitants, which sends the Capital back into the red scenario. The infection rate yesterday stood at 2.79

Bucharest got out of the red scenario on January 20.



When the incidence of Covid cases goes beyond 3, the Municipal Committee for Emergency Situations is expected to take decisions on further restrictions.

Within the red scenario, restaurants, cafes, bars, theater halls, or gambling halls are shut down. Under the same scenario, only pre-school kindergarten kids and the pupils in primary schools will attend physical classes, the others are to attend online courses.

However, Education minister will file a request to the National Committee for Emergency Situations to amend the school functioning scenarios so that 8th and 12th graders, who have national exams this summer to be able to attend physical classes in the localities that are already in the red scenario.

Other four counties are also in the red scenario: Timiș – 5.5, Cluj – 3.6, Ilfov- 3.31and Brașov – 3.25.

The Capital has reported almost 1,000 new infections in the past 24 hours, with Timis ranking second (354), and Cluj, Ilfov and Brașovreporting over 200 new infections.

Constanța, Sibiu, Galați, Hunedoara, Maramureș, Dolj and Iași have from 100 to 200 new daily infections.

Covasna has reported only 8 new cases of coronavirus, Harghita and Tulcea – less than 20.