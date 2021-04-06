Over 5, 200 new daily Covid infections. The highest fatality rate this year, 1,466 in ICU

5,231 new Covid infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours. 196 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus have died in the past day, while 1,466 patients are in a more serious condition in intensive care.

Overall, there have been 983,271 people in Romania infected with SARS-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic, with 880,429 being declared cured.

The death toll surged to 24,386, with 196 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours, the highest fatality rate due to Covid-19 this year: 109 men and 87 women from Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brașov, Brăila, Buzău, Călărași, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Constanța, Covasna, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Gorj, Hunedoara, Hunedoara, Iași, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Satu Mare, Sălaj, Sibiu, Suceava, Timiș, Tulcea, Vaslui, Vrancea, Ilfov and Bucharest.

One death was reported in the 20-29 age group, one death in the 30-39 age group, five deaths among patients aged 40 to 49, 12 deaths in the 50-59 age category, 65 deaths among patients aged 60 to 69, 64 deaths among people aged 70 to 79 and 48 deaths in elderly over 80.

184 of the recent victims had underlying conditions, 7 victims presented no comorbidity, while no other diseases had been reported in the case of 5 other victims.

14,052 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus are currently hospitalized, with 1,466 admitted in the intensive care units countrywide.

Infection rates

The infection rate with the novel coronavirus is slightly up in Bucharest to 6.92 per 1,000 inhabitants compared to 6,83 a day ago. A slight decrease was yet reported in Ilfov – 8.68 as against 8,97.

The infection rate is also down in Timis, 4.96 compared to 5.14 the previous day.

As for new daily infections, Bucharest tops the ranking – 1,685 in the past 24 hours, followed by Cluj – 385 new cases, Ilfov – 340 and Timiș – 235.