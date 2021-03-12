Over 5,000 daily Covid infections. 108 dead, 1,166 patients in ICUs

5,010 COVID-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of 37,583 tests, slightly down as against the previous day.

850,362 people have been infected with the novel coronavirus in Romania since the debut of the pandemic, with 777,715 being declared cured.

108 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the past day, while 1,166 are in a more serious condition, in intensive care.

Separate from the 5,010 newly detected cases, other 946 Romanians who were already infected have tested positive again.

The death toll surged to 21,360, with 108 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 58 men and 50 women from Alba, Arad, Bacău, Bihor, Botoșani, Brașov, Brăila, Caraș-Severin, Călărași, Cluj, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Gorj, Hunedoara, Ialomița, Iași, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Neamț, Prahova, Satu Mare, Sălaj, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiș, Tulcea, Vrancea, Ilfov and Bucharest.

One death was reported in the 20-29 age group, one death in the 30-39 age category, two deaths among patients aged 40 to 49, 14 deaths in the 50-59 age group, 28 deaths in the 60-69 age group, 33 deaths among people aged from 70 to 79 and 29 deaths in elderly over 80.

105 of the recent victims had pre-existing medical conditions, while three other victims presented no other diseases.

10,515 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus are currently hospitalized, with 1,166 in intensive care.

Infection rates

The infection rate is on a slight increase in Bucharest – 3.46 per 1,000 inhabitants on Friday compared to 3.36 a day ago.

The incidence of Covid infections per 1,000 inhabitants is close to 4 in Ilfov (3.92 compared to 3.67 a day ago).

Timis remains first with an incidence of 5.24/1,000.

The lowest infection rates are reported in Buzău – 0.74, Harghita – 0.76, Prahova – 0.93 and Suceava – 0.94.





As for new daily infections, Bucharest ranks first with 739, followed by Timiș – 339, Cluj – 291, Constanța – 286 and Ilfov – 271.

Overall, five counties reported over 200 Covid-19 cases each in the past 24 hours.