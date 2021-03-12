Over 5,000 daily Covid infections. 108 dead, 1,166 patients in ICUs

5,010 COVID-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of 37,583 tests, slightly down as against the previous day.
850,362 people have been infected with the novel coronavirus in Romania since the debut of the pandemic, with 777,715 being declared cured.
108 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the past day, while 1,166 are in a more serious condition, in intensive care.
Infection rates
As for new daily infections, Bucharest ranks first with 739, followed by Timiș – 339, Cluj – 291, Constanța – 286 and Ilfov – 271.
Overall, five counties reported over 200 Covid-19 cases each in the past 24 hours.