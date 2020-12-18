Over 5,000 new Covid cases in Romania, number of patients in serious condition still high

5,340 new cased of coronavirus infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, with number of patients in serious condition admitted in intensive care units still high.

There have been 582,786 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 so far since the beginning of pandemic, with 484,948 patients being declared cured.

The death toll surged to 14,157, with 188 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 121 men and 67 women from Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Botoșani, Brăila, Brașov, Călărași, Caraș-Severin, Constanța, Covasna, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Ialomița, Iași, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiș, Tulcea, Vaslui, Vrancea, Ilfov and Bucharest.

One death was reported in the 30-39 age group, 5 deaths in the 40-49 age group, 16 deaths in the 50-59 age group, 36 deaths in the 60-69 age group, 76 deaths in the 70-79 age group and 54 deaths in people over 80.

176 of the recent victims had underlying conditions, no comorbidity has been reported for 6 other victims, and 6 other patients who died were not known with any other pre-existing disease.

11,710 Romanian infected with the novel coronavirus are currently hospitalized, with 1, 270 being in intensive care.

Infection rate

The infection rate per 1,000 inhabitants in the past 14 days has been 7.15 in Ilfov on Friday, as against 6.45 a day ago.

The rate has slightly dropped to 6,57 in Bucharest from 6.65, with Constanta also reporting a slight decrease to 5.95 from 6.

The infection rate is also down in Brasov -from 5.02 to 4.99 and in Cluj from 4.79 to 4.52.

The Capital continues to report the highest share of new infections, over 1,000, while the counties with most of new cases are Constanta – 332, Brașov – 314 and Ilfov – 303.