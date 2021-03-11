Over 5,200 new Covid infections. Number of patients in intensive care on the rise

5,236 new Covid-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past hours, out of 38,255 tests. 96 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the last day, while 1,171 patients are in a more serious condition in intensive care, up as against the previous day.

Overall, there have been 845, 352 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus so far since the beginning of the pandemic, with 774,277 being declared cured.

Apart from the newly detected infections, other 873 already infected people have tested positive again for the virus.

The death toll climbed to 21,252, with 96 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 47 men and 49 women from Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brașov, Brăila, Buzău, Caraș-Severin, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Giurgiu, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Ialomița, Iași, Maramureș, Olt, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiș, Vaslui and Bucharest.



Five deaths were reported in the 40-49 age group, eight deaths in the 50-59 age group, 23 deaths among patients aged from 60 to 69, 39 deaths in patients aged 70 to 79 and 21 deaths among elderly over 80.

95 of the recent victims had pre-existing conditions, while no comorbidity was reported in the case of another one victim.

10,425 Romanians are currently hospitalized, with 1,171 in intensive care.

Infection rates

Bucharest ranks third in the top of infections with the novel coronavirus, with the infection rate cumulated for the past 14 days being 3,36 per 1,000 inhabitants compared to 3.16 a day ago. Timis ranks first – 5.22 compared to 5.18 and Ilfov comes second with 3.69 as against 3.73.

The lowest infection rates are reported in Buzau – 0.71, Harghita – 0.76 and Prahova – 0.93.

The Capital ranks first on new daily infections – over 1,100 reported in the past 24 hours, followed by Timiș – 396, Brașov – 297, Constanța – 270 and Cluj – 216.