Over 60% of countries worldwide run COVID-19 related clinical studies

A recent study reveals that as of November 8th, 2020, 61.02% or 119 countries globally had their scientists involved in clinical studies around COVID-19. Elsewhere, only 76 or 38.97% of countries were not involved in any active study. The research has also overviewed the number of coronavirus-related active medical studies globally between May 2020 and November 2020.

The study was conducted by Finbold.com. The data is as of November 8th.

Resources limit Covid-19 medical studies

Only 76 countries or 38.97% of countries are not carrying out Covid-19 medical studies.

The research also highlighted the number of coronavirus-related active medical studies worldwide between May 2020 and August 2020.

As of May, the number of studies stood at 1,141 while in August the figure rose to 2,450. As of November 2020, the number had spiked by 222.52% to 3,680 from May. Between August and November, the number increased by 35.02%.

Notably, researching Covid-19 comes with various challenges hence barring some countries. According to the research report:

“As highlighted in the data, a significant number of countries are not participating in the Coronavirus studies. Some of the countries lack the right human resource to undertake the process. In addition, some of the countries with less activity were not significantly impacted by the pandemic.

Most of the studies are focusing on how to manage the new health crisis. Specifically, countries are in a race to see their scientists develop a new vaccine to curb new infections.”

