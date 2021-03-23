Over 6,000 daily Covid cases. 174 infected patients dead, 1,367 in ICU

6,149 new cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours. 174 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the last day, while 1,367 patients are in intensive care, a new record set since the beginning of the pandemic.

Overall, there have been 907,007 people infected with COVID-19 in Romania since the start of the pandemic, with 814,182 patients declared cured.

The death toll climbed to 22,442, with 174 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 96 men and 78 women from Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brăila, Brașov, Buzău, Călărași, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Iași, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Neamț, Prahova, Sălaj, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiș, Tulcea, Vaslui, Vrancea, Ilfov and Bucharest.

Two deaths were reported in the 30-39 age group, five deaths in the 40-49 age group, 12 deaths in the 50-59 age group, 49 deaths among patients aged 60 to 69, 57 deaths in people aged 70 to 79 and 49 deaths in elderly over 80.

163 of the recent victims had pre-existing conditions, two victims presented no comorbidity and no other diseases have been detected so far in the case of nine other victims.

Overall, 12,358 Romanians infected with coronavirus are currently hospitalized, with 1,367 in intensive care.

Infection rates

There is an accelerate increase of infection rate in Ilfov – 7.47 per 1,000 inhabitants, as against 6,79 a day ago. Bucharest has exceeded the threshold of 6 per 1,000 – 6.22 compared to 5.67 the previous day.

Timis ranks third with an infection rate of 6.14 compared to 5.97 on Monday.

Nine counties and Bucharest are in the red scenario, with an incidence higher than 3 per 1,000 in the past 14 days.

The Capital city has had 695 new Covid infections reported in the past 24 hours, while three other counties – Cluj, Timiș, Ilfov and Brașov – reported over 300 new infections each.

Cluj – 397, Timiș – 371, Brașov – 319 and Ilfov – 301. Other 9 counties reported over 100 cases each.