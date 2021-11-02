Over 60pc vaccination rate in Bucharest, five counties below 30pc

The Romanian Capital has the highest vaccination rate in Romania – 62.19% of the eligible population, meaning the Bucharesters aged over 12. According to statistics reported by the National Committee for Vaccination Coordination, only two counties report over 50% vaccination rate, while five counties have not even reached 30 per cent.



Bucharest is followed by Cluj, with the vaccination rate of 54.68% and Constanța, with 50.72%.

“We still have 13 counties that have a vaccination coverage rate between 40% and 50%, 21 counties – between 30% and 40% and there are five counties that have vaccination coverage between 25% and 30%,” said the coordinator vaccination campaign, Valeriu Gheorghiță.

These are the counties of Suceava, Covasna, Bacău, Botoșani and Giurgiu. The vaccination rate in the total population of Romania is 36.5%, Gheorghiţă added.

“By November 1, more than 7,053,000 people had been vaccinated nationally with at least one dose. Of these, more than 6.3 million people are currently vaccinated with a full scheme. Basically, the vaccination coverage rate in the total population of Romania, of over 19.3 million inhabitants is 36.5%. However, looking at the eligible population, over 12 years old, this vaccination coverage rate is 42%, and from the adult population, over 18 years old, the vaccination coverage rate is 45%”, he added.

Regarding the vaccination by age categories, most of the Romanians who have got vaccinated against COVID-19 so far are aged between 50 and 59 years, with the vaccination rate with at least one dose exceeding 50%.

The following most vaccinated category is 60-69 years old, with 48.12%, 40-49 years old, with 45.45%, 70-79 years old, with 43.35% and 30-39 years old, with 42.81%.

Romanians over the age of 80 (23.18%) and children between 12 and 15 years old (11.38%) were vaccinated the least.