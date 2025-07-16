Over 62% of Romanians Self-Medicate, Study Reveals

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

A recent survey conducted by a pharmaceutical chain as part of an educational campaign on the safety of self-medication reveals how frequently we take medical risks without fully realizing the consequences. More than 3,600 Romanians participated in the study, and the data reflects what many of us already do—almost unconsciously: we self-prescribe treatments, combine medications without understanding the risks, and ignore medication leaflets as if they don’t apply to us.

“Medical decisions made without professional consultation are common and often risky. It’s natural to seek a quick fix when pain or discomfort arises. But even when symptoms seem minor, a brief conversation with a doctor or pharmacist can make a real difference,” explains Andreea Ivan, pharmacist at Spring Farma.

Over 62% of Romanians Take Pain Medication Without Medical Advice

Romanians frequently self-treat common pains such as headaches, backaches, or stomach aches without medical advice—over 62% do so. Even more concerning, 4 out of 10 Romanians self-medicate in cases of colds, flu, or infections. Nearly one-third admit to self-treating digestive issues like bloating or constipation, and almost 30% use energy and immunity supplements without any medical assessment.

Another troubling finding: 13% of Romanians use medication for anxiety, stress, or insomnia without a medical recommendation—risking dependency, worsening mental health symptoms, or dangerous side effects from drug interactions.

Among the most serious consequences of self-medication are liver damage, digestive health deterioration, and delayed diagnosis of serious illnesses due to symptoms being masked by incorrect or excessive medication use.

To avoid these risks, pharmacists and doctors can quickly offer guidance on proper drug administration, medication interactions, or choosing supplements. Pharmacists also provide information on types of pain, suitable analgesics, and how to use them correctly.

1 in 4 Parents Medicate Their Children Without Medical Advice

A concerning survey result points to self-medication in children: one in four parents admits to giving their child medication without prior professional consultation. This can have serious consequences since drug types and dosages differ significantly between children and adults.

“Medicating children must be done carefully and tailored to the child’s age and weight. Medications safe for adults may have harmful effects on children. Pharmacists and doctors can provide parents with clear, safe, and effective administration guidelines,” emphasized pharmacist Andreea Ivan.

20% of Romanians Take Antibiotics for Flu and Colds—Even Though These Are Caused by Viruses

Another worrying result is Romanians’ tendency to use antibiotics as universal cures—even when ineffective or contraindicated. About 20% take antibiotics for a common cold or flu without a doctor’s recommendation, even though these illnesses are viral, and antibiotics have no effect on viruses. For flu, antibiotics are prescribed only in the case of bacterial complications and only after medical consultation.

“Many patients stop antibiotic treatment as soon as symptoms disappear and keep the leftovers for later use. These habits can reduce treatment effectiveness and promote antibiotic resistance,” the pharmacist noted.

Additionally, nearly 16% of respondents combine antibiotics with dairy products, which can reduce drug absorption and effectiveness. Spring Farma pharmacists stress the importance of medical evaluation before starting such treatments to prevent antimicrobial resistance—a major public health issue.

7 in 10 Romanians Combine Paracetamol with Other Medications During Flu or Pain Episodes

“I took both Coldrex and paracetamol—what’s the big deal?” Careless drug combination is another risk highlighted by the survey. Over 68% of respondents tend to mix paracetamol with complex cold and flu medications (like Coldrex, Fervex), unaware that these already contain paracetamol—leading to excessive cumulative doses.

Andreea Ivan emphasizes that many commonly used viral infection treatments can become dangerous if misunderstood. “Self-medication often leads to excessive dosing without realizing it. This unintentional overdose significantly increases the risk of liver damage. Checking active ingredients and asking the pharmacist for advice can prevent such situations.”

Almost 10% Combine Medications at Home, Taking Ibuprofen and Aspirin Together

Both drugs have anti-inflammatory effects, and taking them simultaneously increases the dose unnecessarily and raises the risk of side effects—especially gastric irritation or clotting problems. In such cases, using only one medication, as guided by a pharmacist, is recommended.

More Than 1 in 3 Romanians Combine Medications with Supplements or Herbal Remedies

Over one-third of respondents (37%) combine conventional medications with various supplements or herbal remedies without checking with a doctor for possible interactions.

Only 12% check compatibility (either online or by reading leaflets). On the other hand, 6% wrongly assume that if a product is “natural,” it must also be safe—an assumption that can overlook potential side effects or significant drug interactions.

To avoid these issues, it’s essential to consult a doctor or pharmacist before combining treatments or starting a new supplement. It’s a simple but crucial safety measure.

We Look for Online Reviews for Every Product but Ignore Leaflets and Expiration Dates

10% of respondents admit to using expired medications despite the obvious risks. Also, 11% took a drug without checking the expiration date. Only 1 in 10 reads the entire medication leaflet before use, and 12% bought medications online based solely on internet reviews of their effectiveness.

“The decision on how to handle missed doses shouldn’t be made randomly. How you respond in these situations can impact the treatment’s effectiveness or even cause harm. A pharmacist can recommend the right solution based on the medication and the patient’s case,” says pharmacist Andreea Ivan.

Half of Romanians Skip Missed Doses

When asked how they react after missing a dose, respondents said:

50% skip it entirely

30% take it as soon as they remember

9% take it again, unsure if they already did

17% decide on their own whether to make up the missed dose

This ad-hoc approach can lead to underdosing (ineffective treatment) or accidental overdosing (if doses are taken too close together).

Almost a Quarter of Romanians Start Treatments Without Medical Advice

At first glance, Romanians seem cautious with new treatments: 3 out of 4 respondents ask their doctor or pharmacist about drug compatibility—a good and encouraging habit.

But not everyone follows this. 12% search for answers online, 6% assume “natural” equals safe, and 4% rely on what they took in the past without checking if it’s still appropriate.

Treatment duration matters too. While nearly 90% follow instructions to the end, others decide on their own: 5% stop depending on symptoms, and 3% quit once they “feel better.” With antibiotics, such behavior can cause serious complications, including bacterial resistance.

Common Mistakes in Medication Use

28% crush tablets to swallow more easily, which may affect absorption or effectiveness.

8% take medications on an empty stomach, even when instructions say otherwise—leading to stomach irritation or reduced efficacy.

5% take thyroid medication with coffee, which reduces absorption of the active ingredient.

How we take medication significantly influences its effectiveness. Seemingly minor details, like following timing instructions or avoiding certain food and drink combinations, are as important as choosing the right drug itself.

What Can We Do Better?

Always check the active ingredients in your medications.

Always consult your doctor or pharmacist before starting a new treatment.

Do not keep leftover antibiotics “for next time.” Instead, return them to the nearest pharmacy that accepts expired or unused medications.

Carefully read medication leaflets to avoid potential risks.

The study shows that many common self-medication mistakes stem from a lack of basic information or from relying on instinct. Whether it’s combining treatments without checking, stopping early, or taking supplements without guidance, these decisions can reduce effectiveness and lead to complications. In these situations, a simple, timely question—asked to a pharmacist or doctor—can make all the difference.

The role of the pharmacist goes beyond dispensing medication; it also includes advising patients on proper use, preventing interactions, and interpreting medication leaflets.