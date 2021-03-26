Over 6,500 daily Covid infections, number of patients on the rise, infection rate up in Bucharest

6,516 new Covid-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of over 40,000 conducted tests. 116 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the past day, while 1,364 are in a more serious condition in intensive care. The infection rates are up in Ilfov, Bucharest (6.67 per 1,000), but also in Cluj and Brasov.

Overall, there have been 926,310 infected with the novel coronavirus in Romania since the beginning of pandemic one year ago. 830,270 of them were declared cured.



Separate from the newly 6,516 confirmed cases, other 1,311 patients already infected tested positive again for the virus, following retesting.

The death toll climbed to 22,835, with 116 new more deaths reported today: 59 men and 57 women from Alba, Argeș, Arad, Bucharest, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Brăila, Botoșani, Brașov, Buzău, Cluj, Caraș-Severin, Constanța, Covasna, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Gorj, Hunedoara, Harghita, Ilfov, Ialomița, Mehedinți, Olt, Prahova, Sibiu, Sălaj, Satu Mare, Suceava, Teleorman, Tulcea, Timiș, Vaslui, Vrancea.

Four deaths were reported in the 30-39 age group, three deaths in the 40-49 age category, 8 deaths among people aged 50 to 59, 30 deaths in patients aged 60 to 69, 37 deaths in those aged 70 to 79 and 34 deaths in people over 80.

108 of the recent victims had underlying conditions, four dead patients presented no comorbidity, while no other disease had been detected so far in the case of four other victims.

12,529 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 are currently hospitalized, with 1,364 in intensive care.

Infection rates

The infection rate has gone beyond 8 per 1,000 inhabitants in Ilfiv county, to 8.02 compared to 7.91 a day ago. An increase is reported also in Bucharest, where the incidence of Covid-19 infections per 1,000 inhabitants is up to 6.67 compared to 6.5 a day ago.

The infection rate is also up in Cluj to 5.62 from 5.47 and in Brasov to 5.02 from 4.98.

A slight decline is seen in Timis though, with the infection rate standing at 6.08 on Friday, as against 6.14 the previous day.

As for new daily infections, there are 1,286 reported in Bucharest in the past 24 hours, Cluj – 353, Timiș – 346, Brașov – 331, Ilfov – 308 and Constanța – 300.