Over 6,600 new daily coronavirus infections. 140 infected patients dead, 1,348 in ICU

6,651 new COVID-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of over 40,000 conducted tests. 140 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus have died in the past day, while, 1,348 infected patients are in intensive care.



Overall, there have been 919,794 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania since the beginning of the pandemic, with 825,208 patients being declared cured.



Separate from the newly 6,651 detected cases, other 1,196 already infected patients tested positive for the virus again.

The death toll surged to 22,719, with 140 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 78 men and 62 women from Alba, Argeș, Arad, Bucharest, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Brăila, Botoșani, Brașov, Buzău, Cluj, Caraș-Severin, Constanța, Covasna, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Gorj, Galați, Hunedoara, Harghita, Ilfov, Ialomița, Iași, Mehedinți, Maramureș, Mureș, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Sibiu, Sălaj, Satu Mare, Suceava, Tulcea, Timiș, Vâlcea, Vrancea, Vaslui.

Three deaths were reported in the 30-39 age group, four deaths in the 40-49 age group, 16 deaths in patients aged 50 to 59, 36 deaths among people aged 60 to 69, 39 deaths in the 70-79 age category and 42 deaths in people aged over 80.

133 of the recent victims had underlying conditions, one victim presented no comorbidity, while no other diseases had been reported so far in the case of four other victims.



12,336 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are currently hospitalized, with 1,348 in a more serious condition in intensive care.

Infection rates

Bucharest ranks second in terms if Covid infection rates, with an incidence of 6.5 per 1,000 inhabitants reported on Thursday, on the rise as against the previous day when it was 6.37.

The highest infection rate is in Ilfov -7.91 compared to 7,86 a day ago.

In Timis the infection rate is staitonary – 6.14.

Infection rates in Cluj and Brasov are also on the rise: 5.47 in Cluj compared to 5.25 and 4.98 in Brasov compared to 4.88 a day ago.

In Bucharest, the number of new daily infections has almost doubled in the past 24 hours, 2,171 reported on Thursday compared to 1,092 a day ago.

Timis follows next – 385 new daily infections, Cluj – 375, Constanța – 342, Ilfov – 324 and Brașov – 296.