Over 70 new Covid infections, two deaths in the past 24hrs

72 new Covid-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours. Five deaths due to the novel coronavirus were reported in the past day, with two deaths occurring in the last 24 hours and other three being from the previous months. 53 infected patients are in a more serious condition in intensive care.

Overall, there have been 1,081,539 cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania since the beginning of the pandemic till today, July 16, with 1,046,691 patients declared cured.

The death toll climbed to 34,250, with five deaths reported from July 15 to July 16, three men and two women from Brașov, Giurgiu, Ialomița and Bucharest. Two deaths occurred in November 2020 and one December 2020.

Of the five deaths, two were recorded in the age category 60 to 69 years and three deaths in the age group over 80 years.

Three of the deaths recorded are of some patients who had medical history, and for two patients who have passed away no comorbidities have been reported to date.

257 Romanians infected with coronavirus are hospitalized at present, with 53 of them in intensive care.