Over 7,000 daily Covid infections, 427 deaths and 1,874 patients in intensive care

7,424 new cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours. 427 infected patients have died in the past day, while 1.874 patients are in a more critical condition in intensive care.

427 Romanians (202 men and 225 women) infected with SARS-CoV-2 are reported dead in the last 24 hours, including 33 previously unaccounted for, according to the Strategic Communication Group’s report released on Sunday, October 31, 2021.

393 of the recently reported victims had comorbidities, 17 had no comorbidities, while for 17 dead patients no have been reported so far.

Out of the 427 patients who died, 386 were unvaccinated and 41 were vaccinated. The 41 vaccinated deceased patients ranged in age from 50 to 59 years and over 80 years; 40 of the vaccinated deceased patients had comorbidities, and no comorbidities were reported for one death.

Among the latest 427 victims, two were reported in the 20-29 age group, three in the 30-39 age group, eight in the 40-49 age group, 33 in the 50-59 age category, 124 in patients aged 60 to 69, 133 in people aged 70 to 79 and 124 victims were over 80yo.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 47,751 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.

Overall, 1,648,031 Romanians have been infected with Covid since the beginning of the pandemic till today, with 8,374 of them being reinfected patients after more than 6 months since the first infection.

1,405,694 patients were declared cured.

In the past 24 hours there were 20,005 Romanians infected with COVID-19 who are hospitalized. 1,874 of them are in intensive care. Among the total hospitalized Covid patients, 421 are children, 31 of them in intensive care.

A critical situation was reported again in terms of intensive care beds countrywide. There was free bed for COVID-19 patients in the intensive care units in the Romanian hospitals.

According to data in the alerte.ms application, there were 1,742 ICU beds for COVID-19 patients countrywide. In Bucharest, 392 such beds are approved by the Public Health Directorate (DSP).

Nationwide, there is an operational reserve of 145 ICU beds for patients infected with the novel coronavirus. These beds are activated, dynamically, where the number of ICU patients exceeds the capacity of the main wards.

Infection rates and new cases

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania in the past 24 hrs were reported in Bucharest – 1,462 and in the counties of Prahova – 572, Arges – 370, Iasi – 369, Ilfov – 355 , Bihor – 341.

The lowest number of new cases were recorded in the counties of Tulcea – 24, Botosani – 29, Braila, and Suceava – 48 cases each.

The 14-day cumulative infection rate in the Capital city stands at 14.35 cases per 1,000 inhabitants, being the eighth day in a row of slight decline.

However, Ilfov County ranks first in terms of the 14-day cumulative reporting rate, with 15.97 cases per 1,000 population. Counties of Prahova – 11.85, Alba – 10.54, Brasov – 10.38, Bihor – 10.52, Arad – 10.19, Constanta – 9.87 also report high incidence.

All counties are in the red scenario (over three cases per 1,000 population).