Over 7,400 daily Covid infections, record high of deaths

7,439 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours. Other 213 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus have died in the past day, while 1,276 are in intensive care.

The total number of people confirmed of having COVID-19 in Romania since the debut of the pandemic mounts to 524,675, with 416,797 being declared cured.

Apart from the newly confirmed cases in the past 24 hours, other 1,275 already infected patients tested positive for the virus again.

The death toll climbed to 12,660, with 213 deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 119 men and 94 women from Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brăila, Brașov, Buzău, Călărași, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Giurgiu, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Ialomița, Iași, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Sălaj, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiș, Tulcea, Vâlcea, Vrancea, Ilfov and Bucharest.

Four deaths were in the 30-39 age group, 6 deaths in the 40-49 age group, 21 deaths in the 50-59 age group, 51 deaths in the 60-69 age group, 63 deaths in the 70-79 age group and 68 deaths in people over 80.

201 of the latest victims had pre-existing conditions, no comorbidity has been reported for two other victims and no diseases have been found so far in the case of ten other patients.

12,571 Romanians infected with SARS-Co-V-2 are currently hospitalized, with 1,276 in intensive care.