Over 7,650 Covid infections in Romania, a record high in the past 4 months

7,658 new COVID-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, 4,370 more than the previous day, which sets a record high of the past four months and a half. The highest number of infections are reported in Bucharest – 1,524.

Romania has not registered so many cases of COVID-19 in a single day since the beginning of March, when 8,000 cases were registered in 24 hours.

1,551 are reinfected patients, who tested positive after more than 90 days since the first infection.

2,204 patients are hospitalized in COVID-19 wards, 72 more than the day before. 136 people are hospitalized in Intensive Care, 21 more than the previous day. Of the 136 patients admitted in intensive care, 114 are unvaccinated.

Out of the total number of hospitalized patients, 375 are minors, 374 being hospitalized in wards, with 14 less than the previous day and one in ICU, with two less than the previous day.

Nine Covid patients (nine men and one woman) have died in the last day, one in the 50-59 age group, two in the 60-69 age group, four in the 70-79 age group and 2 victims had over 80.

The overall death toll due to the SARS-CoV-2 infection in Romania mounted to 65,824.

WHO calls Europe to reintroduce mandatory face masks and resume vaccination

Amid the growing number of coronavirus Omicron infections in Europe, the World Health Organization is warning countries to step up vaccination and reintroduce measures such as wearing masks on public transport and indoors, to avoid tougher restrictions as the seasons approach. autumn and winter.

WHO Director-General for Europe Hans Kluge is urging states on the continent to take action now to prevent the saturation of health systems, as the Omicron BA.5 sub-variant is spreading rapidly.

Nearly three million new cases of coronavirus were registered in Europe last week, which is almost half of the number of cases reported globally. The number of hospitalizations doubled in the same period, and the number of deaths reached 3,000 per week.

“We have an increase in the number of cases (…) in a society that works almost as before of the pandemic,” the WHO official said in an interview with Reuters.

He insisted on wearing a mask, ventilating enclosed spaces and administering a second dose of booster vaccine before serums specific to the new variants became available in the fall. These stabilization measures must be implemented to avoid other more stringent measures, Hans Kluge stressed. “I don’t think society is ready for new imposed lockdowns,” he said.