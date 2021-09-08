Over 80% of the Covid-19 infections were unvaccinated individuals in the first week of September

80.4% of COVID-19 cases in the week of August 30-September 5 were in the case of unvaccinated people, according to the National Institute of Public Health (INSP) report released on Wednesday. Also, 92.8% of the registered deaths were in unvaccinated persons, and 5% in vaccinated persons with incomplete scheme.

37.1% of the total cases were registered in Bucharest, Timiș, Cluj, Satu Mare and Suceava. 80.4% of confirmed cases were registered in unvaccinated persons. 35.6% of the total deaths were registered in Călărași, Bucharest, Timiș, Constanta and Iași. 92.8% of the registered deaths were in unvaccinated persons, and 5% in vaccinated persons with incomplete scheme.

From the beginning of the pandemic until now:

1 in 77 of the total cases has been registered with medical staff.

86% of all deaths were in people over 60 and 57.4% of deaths were in men.

94.6% of the deceased had at least one associated comorbidity.