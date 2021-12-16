Over 800 new Covid-19 infections, 84 related deaths

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

812 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, along with 84 related deaths. 600 patients were in intensive care.

Overall, there have been 1,796,230 COVID-19 infections in Romania since the beginning of the pandemic till today, with 10,696 being reinfected patients more than 6 months after the first infection. 1,721,785 patients were declared cured.

The death toll surged to 58,019, with 84 new more associated deaths reported in the last 24 hours: 39 men and 45 women from Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Brăila, Buzău, Brașov, Călărași, Cluj, Constanța, Covasna, Dolj, Galați, Giurgiu, Harghita, Ialomița, Ilfov, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Neamț, Prahova, Sălaj, Sibiu, Teleorman, Timiș, Tulcea, Vaslui, Vâlcea, Vrancea and Bucharest.

19 of these deaths reported today occurred in the previous months in Argeș, Bacău, Brașov, Covasna, Giurgiu, Ialomița, Neamț, Vaslui, more precisely in October and November.

Among the recently reported 84 dead patients, three were in the 40-49 age group, five in the 50-59 age group, 25 in the 60-69 age group, 28 were people aged 70 to 79 and 23 were patients over 80.

78 of the recent victims had comorbidities, while no other pre-existing medical conditions have been reported so far int he case of 6 other dead patients.

Out of the 84 recently reported victims of SARS-CoV-2, 72 were not vaccinated and 12 were vaccinated. Those 12 vaccinated victims were aged 60 to over 80. 11 of them had comorbidities, one was reported with no other diseases.

3,482 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus are currently hospitalized, with 600 in intensive care. Among those 600 patients in ICU, 53 had vaccinated certificates.

Among the hospitalized Covid patients, 75 are children, with 4 in intensive care.