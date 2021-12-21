Over 800 new Covid-19 infections in the past 24hrs, 3,000 infected patients hospitalized

The number of daily Covid-19 infections have doubled in Romania in the past 24 hours, as against the previous day. 826 cases of people infected with Covid-19 have been confirmed in the last 24 hours, while over 3,000 infected patients are admitted in hospital, with 488 in intensive care units.

There have been 1,799,455 cases of infections with the novel coronavirus (COVID – 19) in Romania since the debut of the pandemic till today, December 21, 2021, with 10,742 being reinfected patients more than 6 months since the first infection.

1,727,435 patients were declared cured.

The death toll climbed to 58,320, with 88 new more related deaths reported in the last 24 hours: 37 men and 51 women from Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Brăila, Brașov, Buzău, Caraș-Severin, Călărași, Cluj, Constanța, Dolj, Galați, Gorj, Harghita, Iași, Ilfov, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Neamț, Prahova, Satu Mare, Sălaj, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiș, Tulcea, Vâlcea and Bucharest.

22 of the recently reported victims died in the previous weeks in Arad, Bacău, Buzău, Călărași, Iași, Neamț, in November and other days in December.

Out of the total 88 deaths, one was in the 30-39 age group, one in the 40-49 age group, 8 in the 50-59 age group, 22 in the 60-69 age group, 30 in people aged 70 to 79 and 26 in patients over 80.

81 of the recent dead patient had comorbidities, one patient reported no other diseases and no underlying medical conditions have been reported so far int he case of 6 other patients.

Among those 88 victims, 83 were not vaccinated and 5 were vaccinated. Those 5 vaccinated dead patients were aged 60 to over 80. All of them had comorbidities.

3,003 patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 are currently hospitalized, with 488 in intensive care. Only 47 of the patients in ICU had certificates certifying the vaccination.

Out of the total Covid hospitalized patients, 66 are children, with 4 in intensive care.