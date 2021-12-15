Over 800 new Covid infections. Other three cases with Omicron confirmed in Romania

829 new cases of COVID-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, as well as 88 new related deaths.

“According to existing data on December 15, at 10:00hrs, 829 cases of people who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours. At the same time, 88 associated deaths have been reported, with 17 being previous ones,” says the Strategic Communication Group.

639 Covid patients are in a more serious condition, being admitted in intensive care units.



1,795,418 cases of infection with the new coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in Romania overall so far, of which 10,674 are re-infected patients, who tested positive for more than 180 days after the first infection. 1,720,505 patients were declared cured.

The death toll surged to 57, 935, with 88 new more deaths reported in the last 24 hours (43 men and 45 women), from Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Buzău, Brașov, Caraș-Severin, Călărași, Cluj, Constanța, Covasna, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Giurgiu, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Ialomița, Iași, Ilfov, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Neamț, Olt, Satu Mare, Sălaj, Sibiu, Timiș, Vaslui, Vrancea and Bucharest.

17 of the recently reported victims died earlier in Brașov, Galați, Giurgiu, Mureș, Neamț, Vaslui, five in October, 10 in November and two previously in December.



Out of the 88 deaths, 1 was in the 0-9 age group, 2 in the 30-39 age group, 2 in the 40-49 age group, 6 in the 50-59 age group, 21 in the age category 60-69 years, 27 in the age category 70-79 years and 29 in the age category over 80 years. 85 of the registered dead patients presented comorbidities, 3 deceased patients did not register comorbidities.

Among those 88 recently reported victims made by the coronavirus infection, 75 were not vaccinated and 13 were vaccinated. Those 13 vaccinated dead patients were aged from 40 to over 80 and they all had underlying medical conditions.



3,659 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 are currently hospitalized in Romania, with 639 in intensive care. Out of these 639 patients in ICU, 59 have the vaccination certificate.



Among the total hospitalized Covid patients now, 73 are children, with 4 in intensive care.



Three new cases of Omicron infection

Meanwhile, other three Romanians, three women, have been confirmed with the Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 infection, the Health Ministry announced today. It is about three women from Bucharest, one aged 41, one aged 39 and the other one 31. One of them traveled to UK, and the second is a positive contact of some other people who also traveled to UK.

The third case, a 31yo woman from Bucharest has not traveled abroad recently.

All three women are vaccinated against COVID-19, and their condition is good.

Adrian Marinescu, doctor at Matei Balș Institute for Infectious Diseases from Bucharest, told Digi24 that one of the patients is admitted at Matei Bals for being monitored, while the other is under home quarantine. So far, 11 cases of Omicron variant have been confirmed in Romania. Doctors warn that the number of infections with the new variant might increase in Romania as well, after the winter holidays.