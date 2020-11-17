Over 8,000 new COVID-19 cases. 186 dead, 1,174 in intensive care

8,262 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of 31,082 tests, which means that a quarter of the tests done in the past day came back positive for SARS-CoV-2.

186 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus have died in the past 24 hours, while 1,174 infected patients are in intensive care.

Overall, 373,474 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in our country since the beginning of the pandemic, with 253,244 being declared cured.

Separate from the newly 8,262 detected infections, other 497 patients who were already infected with the virus have tested positive again.

The death toll surged to 9,261, with 186 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 110 men and 76 women from Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brăila, Brașov, Călărași, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Ialomița, Iași, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Prahova, Sălaj, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiș, Tulcea, Vaslui and Bucharest.

One death was reported in the 30-39 age group, 5 deaths in the 40-49 age group, 15 deaths in the 50-59 age group, 45 deaths in the 60-69 age group, 69 deaths in the 70-79 age group and 51 deaths in patients over 80.

182 of the latest victims had underlying medical conditions, while 4 of them presented no comorbidity.

13,292 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are currently hospitalized, with 1,174 in intensive care.