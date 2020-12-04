Over 8,000 new daily Covid-19 cases, tally goes beyond 500,000

8,062 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of 35,467 tests. 176 Romanians infected with the virus have died in the last day, while 1,275 patients are in intensive care, a record high so far.

500,273 cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been confirmed in Romania so far, since the debut of the pandemic, with 390,212 patients declared cured.

Separate from the newly 8,062 confirmed cases, other 1,453 already infected patients have tested positive again, following retesting.

The death toll surged to 12,052, with 176 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 109 men and 67 women from Alba, Argeș, Arad, Bacău, Bihor, Botoșani, Brăila, Brașov, Buzău, Călărași, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Constanța, Covasna, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Ialomița, Iași, Maramureș, Mureș, Prahova, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiș, Vaslui, Vrancea, Ilfov and Bucharest.

Two deaths have been reported in the 30-39 age group, six deaths in the 40-49 age group, 19 deaths in the 50-59 age group, 42 deaths in the 60-69 age group, 64 deaths in the 70-79 age group and 43 deaths in patients over 80.

107 of the recent victims had underlying conditions, four dead patients presented no comorbidity, while no pre-existing diseases had been reported so far in the case of other two patients.

12,940 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus are currently hospitalized, with 1,275 in intensive care.

Infection rate

Harghita, Olt and Gorj are the counties with the lowest infection rate- under 1.3 per 1,000 inhabitants.

On the opposite side there are Ilfov and Constanta, with an infection rate over 7/1,000.

Other then counties exceed the rate of 4: Timiș, Alba, Argeș, Arad, Brașov, Bucharest, Sibiu, Cluj, Ilfov and Constanța.

Bucharest has reported almost 1,000 new infections in the past 24 hours, while Cluj and Constanta over 430 new COVID-19 cases. Four other counties reported over 300 daily infections: Brașov, Timiș, Iași and Ilfov.