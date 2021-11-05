Over 8,200 new COVID infections and almost 500 deaths

Over 8,200 new COVID-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, as well as almost 800 deaths due to the SARS-CoV-2 infection.

“According to existing data, in the past 24 hours 8,268 Covid infections have been reported, as wqell as 483 deaths, with 20 occurring in the previous period,” says a press release by the Strategic Communication Group.

The number of 8,268 new Covid cases are reported to the number of tests conducted in the past day: 57,801, which means a positive rate trend of 14.3%.

Overall, 1,693, 532 Romanians have been reported as being infected with SARS-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic till November 5,2021, with 9,020 of them being reinfected patients more than 6 months since the first infection.

Among the 8,268 infections reported in the past 24hrs, 110 are case of people reinfected with the novel coronavirus more than 180 days since the first infection.

The death toll surged to 50,087, with 483 new more deaths reported in the last day: 255 men and 228 women from such counties as: Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brăila, Brașov, Buzău, Călărași, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Constanța, Covasna, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Giurgiu, Gorj, Harghita, Iași, Ilfov, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Sălaj, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiș, Tulcea, Vaslui, Vâlcea, Vrancea and Bucharest.

Among the recently 483 reported dead patients, one was in the 30-39 age group, 14 in the 40-49 age group, 43 in the 50-59 age category, 131 in the 60-69 age group, 148 in the 70-79 age group and 146 were over 80.

439 of the recent victims had comorbidities, 24 were reported with no other pre-existing condition, and no other diseases have been reported so far in the case of 20 other victims.

20 of the recently reported victims died in October, in Galați, Iași, Mureș, Neamț, Prahova, Vâlcea. Among the recent victims, 433 were not vaccinated and 50 were vaccinated. Those 50 vaccinated dead patients were aged 40 to over 80. 47 of them had comorbidities and three had none. 19,013 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are currently hospitalized, with 1,877 are in intensive care. Among the hospitalized Covid patients, 323 are children, 31 in intensive care.

Infection rates

Meanwhile, the incidence of coronavirus cases declined in Bucharest on Friday to 11.61 per thousand inhabitants, after being 12.44 on Thursday, according to data from the Public Health Directorate.

This is the 15th consecutive day in which the infection rate decreases in the Capital.

The last time the incidence of Covid-19 was below 12 per thousand in Bucharest was on October 7, when it was 11.49 per thousand inhabitants.