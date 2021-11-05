Over 8,200 new COVID infections and almost 500 deaths

Over 8,200 new COVID-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, as well as almost 800 deaths due to the SARS-CoV-2 infection.
“According to existing data, in the past 24 hours 8,268 Covid infections have been reported, as wqell as 483 deaths, with 20 occurring in the previous period,” says a press release by the Strategic Communication Group.
The number of 8,268 new Covid cases are reported to the number of tests conducted in the past day: 57,801, which means a positive rate trend of 14.3%.
Overall, 1,693, 532 Romanians have been reported as being infected with SARS-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic till November 5,2021, with 9,020 of them being reinfected patients more than 6 months since the first infection.
19,013 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are currently hospitalized, with 1,877 are in intensive care. Among the hospitalized Covid patients, 323 are children, 31 in intensive care.
Infection rates
Meanwhile, the incidence of coronavirus cases declined in Bucharest on Friday to 11.61 per thousand inhabitants, after being 12.44 on Thursday, according to data from the Public Health Directorate.
This is the 15th consecutive day in which the infection rate decreases in the Capital.
The last time the incidence of Covid-19 was below 12 per thousand in Bucharest was on October 7, when it was 11.49 per thousand inhabitants.