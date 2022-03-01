Over 8,400 new Covid infections, 164 deaths reported in Romania in the past 24hrs

8,461 new cases of COVID-19, 3,704 more than the previous day, were reported in the last 24 hours in Romania. On the last day, 62,368 RT-PCR and antigen tests were performed. The positive rate trend is 13.56%.

Overall, a total of 2,741,945 cases of infection with the new coronavirus (COVID – 19) have been registered in Romania so far since the debut of the pandemic till March 1, 2022, with 110,961 being re-infected patients, tested positive for more than 180 days days after the first infection. 2,510,046 patients were declared cured.

In the specialized health units, the number of people hospitalized in wards with COVID-19 is 6,588, 695 less than the previous day. Also, 892 people are hospitalized in intensive care, 31 less than the previous day. Of the 892 patients admitted in ICU, 780 are unvaccinated.

Out of the total hospitalized Covid patients, 379 are children, with six of them in intensive care.

The death toll overall surged to 63,578 people , with 164 deaths reported in the last 24 hours (100 men and 64 women), of which 18 before the reference interval.

Of the 164 deaths, 1 was registered in the age group 20-29 years, 1 in the age category 30-39 years, 3 in the age category 40-49 years, 14 in the age category 50- 59 years old, 25 in the age category 60-69 years old, 48 in the age category 70-79 years old and 72 in the age category over 80 years old.

163 of the recorded deaths were of patients who had comorbidities, and for one deceased patient no comorbidities have been reported so far. Out of a total of 164 patients who died, 139 were unvaccinated and 25 were vaccinated. Vaccinated patients ranged in age from 50 to 59 years and over 80 years. All vaccinated patients who died had comorbidities.

The death in the 20-29 age group belongs to a 25-year-old male patient from Bucharest, who had comorbidities and was unvaccinated.

The most numerous new Covid infections in the past 24 hrs are in Bucharest, and the least in Satu Mare.