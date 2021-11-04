Over 8,900 new COVID infections, almost 500 deaths in the past day. Record of patients in ICU

8,971 new COVID-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, according the daily balance sheet announced by the health authorities. However, the daily number is reported to a much lower number of tests compared to the previous days: 58,389, considering the daily average rate exceeded 70,000 tests in the previous weeks.
489 deaths have been recorded in the past day, but 55 of them occurred in the past weeks.
An all-time high of Romanian Covid patients in intensive care has been reported in the last day: 1,902, a record high since the beginning of the pandemic.
Overall, there have been 1,685,264 cases of infections with the novel coronavirus in Romania since the debut of the pandemic till today, November 4, 2021, with 8,910 people being reinfected patients more than 6 months since the first infection. 1,453,774 patients were declared cured.
The death toll jumped to 49,604, with 489 new more deaths reported today: 255 men and 234 women from Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brăila, Brașov, Buzău, Călărași, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Constanța, Covasna, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Giurgiu, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Ialomița, Iași, Ilfov, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Sălaj, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiș, Tulcea, Vaslui, Vâlcea, Vrancea and Bucharest. 55 of these deaths occurred in the previous weeks.
Almost 90% of the deaths among Covid patients in the past week in unvaccinated
89.7% of COVID-19 deaths registered in Romania in the last week were in unvaccinated people, according to a report published on Thursday by the National Institute of Public Health (INSP).
INSP data for the week of October 25 – 31:
- 30.7% of all COVID cases were registered in Bucharest, Prahova, Bihor, Cluj and Timiș
- 73.7% of confirmed cases were registered in unvaccinated persons
- 27% of all deaths were recorded in Bucharest, Prahova, Bihor, Constanșa and Iași
- 89.7% of the registered deaths were in unvaccinated persons.
The incidence of COVID-19 cases per thousand inhabitants continues to decrease in the Capital and dropped to 12.44 per thousand inhabitants on Thursday, according to data published by the Bucharest Public Health Directorate. On Thursday, the infection rate in Bucharest was 12.44 per thousand, compared to 12.89 a day ago. One month ago, on October 4, the infection rate in Bucharest was 9.64.