Over 8,900 new COVID infections, almost 500 deaths in the past day. Record of patients in ICU

8,971 new COVID-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, according the daily balance sheet announced by the health authorities. However, the daily number is reported to a much lower number of tests compared to the previous days: 58,389, considering the daily average rate exceeded 70,000 tests in the previous weeks.



489 deaths have been recorded in the past day, but 55 of them occurred in the past weeks.

An all-time high of Romanian Covid patients in intensive care has been reported in the last day: 1,902, a record high since the beginning of the pandemic.

Overall, there have been 1,685,264 cases of infections with the novel coronavirus in Romania since the debut of the pandemic till today, November 4, 2021, with 8,910 people being reinfected patients more than 6 months since the first infection. 1,453,774 patients were declared cured.

The death toll jumped to 49,604, with 489 new more deaths reported today: 255 men and 234 women from Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brăila, Brașov, Buzău, Călărași, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Constanța, Covasna, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Giurgiu, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Ialomița, Iași, Ilfov, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Sălaj, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiș, Tulcea, Vaslui, Vâlcea, Vrancea and Bucharest. 55 of these deaths occurred in the previous weeks.

Among the recently reported 489 deaths, two were in the 20-29 age group, five in the 30-39 age group, 19 in the 40-49 age category, 49 among people aged 50 to 59, 116 in patients aged 60 to 69, 152 in patients in their 70s and 146 among patients older than 80.

455 of the recent victims had comorbidities, seven dead patients reported no other pre-existing condition, while no diseases have been detected so far in the case of 27 other victims.

55 people from Argeș, Brașov, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Galați, Harghita, Ilfov, Iași, Mureș, Neamț, Suceava, Vaslui, Vrancea and Bucharest died in October, but they were reported in the last day.

Among the total 489 dead patients following the SARS-CoV-2 infection, 440 were not vaccinated and 49 were vaccinated. Those 49 vaccinated dead patients were aged 40 to over 80. 48 of them had underlying medical conditions, one was not reported with any comorbidity. The youngest victims of Covid in the past day are a 21-year-old young woman from Maramures, and a 28yo young women from Arad. They were both unvaccinated and had pre-existing conditions.

19,316 Romanians infected with Covid-19 were currently hospitalized, with 1,902 of them in a more critical condition in intensive care. Among the hospitalized Covid patients in Romania, 329 are children, 33 of them in intensive care. 38yo woman from Iasi infected with Covid dies while shopping

A 38yo woman from Iaşi has died while she was shopping in a supermarket, after she has suddenly got sick and had a heart attack. The woman has been treating herself at home with medicines for flu for about ten days, but tests confirmed she had the SARS-CoV-2 infection. Doctors said today that the woman had treated by herself at home, had not called her family physician and had not gone to any hospital, thinking she had just a flu. The woman had pre-existing conditions and was not vaccinated.

Almost 90% of the deaths among Covid patients in the past week in unvaccinated

89.7% of COVID-19 deaths registered in Romania in the last week were in unvaccinated people, according to a report published on Thursday by the National Institute of Public Health (INSP).

INSP data for the week of October 25 – 31:

30.7% of all COVID cases were registered in Bucharest, Prahova, Bihor, Cluj and Timiș

73.7% of confirmed cases were registered in unvaccinated persons

27% of all deaths were recorded in Bucharest, Prahova, Bihor, Constanșa and Iași

89.7% of the registered deaths were in unvaccinated persons.

The incidence of COVID-19 cases per thousand inhabitants continues to decrease in the Capital and dropped to 12.44 per thousand inhabitants on Thursday, according to data published by the Bucharest Public Health Directorate. On Thursday, the infection rate in Bucharest was 12.44 per thousand, compared to 12.89 a day ago. One month ago, on October 4, the infection rate in Bucharest was 9.64.