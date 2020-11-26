Over 9,000 daily cases of COVID-19. Record high of patients in intensive care

9,005 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of 36,271 tests. 171 Romanian infected with the novel coornavirus have died in the last day, while 1,226 are in intensive care.

Overall, 449,349 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Romania since the debut of the pandemic, with 323,514 being declared cured.

Separate from the newly 9,005 confirmed cases, other 1,338 already infected patients tested positive for the virus again, after being retested.

The death toll surged to 10,712, wit 171 new more victims reported in the past 24 hours: 105 men and 66 women from Alba, Argeș, Arad, Bacău, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brăila, Brașov, Buzău, Călărași, Caraș-Severin, Constanța, Covasna, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Giurgiu, Gorj, Harghita, Ialomița, Iași, Maramureș, Mureș, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Sălaj, Sibiu, Suceava, Timiș, Vâlcea, Vaslui, Vrancea and Bucharest.

5 deaths were reported in the 40-49 age group, 22 deaths in the 50-59 age group, 34 deaths in the 60-69 age group, 57 deaths in the 70-79 age group and 53 deaths among patients aged over 80.

163 of the last victims had underlying medical conditions, four patients had no comorbidity, while no other diseases have been confirmed so far in the case of four other victims.

13,248 Romanians infected with SARS-Co-V-2 are currently hospitalized, with 1,226 in a more serious condition in the intensive care units.