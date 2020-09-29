Over one third of Covid cases reported this week were in Bucureşti, Iaşi, Bacău, Constanţa and Braşov

34.3% of the total cases of Covid-19 infections reported the past week (September 21-27) were in Bucharest, Iaşi, Bacău, Constanţa and Braşov, according to the National Public Health Institute.

At the same time, 31% of the total deaths were registered in Bucharest, Prahova, Arad, Bihor and Iaşi.

“In Bucharest and 15 counties there is a cumulated rate of incidence of over 100 per 100,000 inhabitants”, INSP says.

1 out 25 of the total cases of coronavirus was reported on the medical staff.

“81.1% of the total deaths were reported on people over 60, and 59.9% of the deaths were in men’s cases. 95.2% of the victims had at least one associated comorbidity”, the report added.