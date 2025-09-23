Paracetamol Safe in Pregnancy: No Evidence Linking to Autism

Paracetamol can be safely used by pregnant women, with no new evidence changing this recommendation, the European Medicines Agency (EMA), which authorizes medicines in Europe, announced on Tuesday. A spokesperson for the World Health Organization (WHO) also stated that there is no conclusive evidence linking paracetamol to autism.

“Our advice is based on a rigorous evaluation of the available scientific data, and we have found no evidence that taking paracetamol during pregnancy causes autism in children,” emphasized Steffen Thirstrup, EMA’s Chief Medical Officer. “Paracetamol remains an important option for treating pain or fever in pregnant women,” he added.

The EMA’s statement follows comments made a day earlier by U.S. President Donald Trump, who claimed that the widely used analgesic causes autism.

Numerous data collected from pregnant women who used paracetamol during pregnancy show no risk of birth defects in developing fetuses or newborns, EMA representatives stated. In 2019, the EMA reviewed available studies on children’s neurodevelopment exposed to paracetamol in the womb and found inconclusive results, with no link to neurodevelopmental disorders.

Paracetamol can be used during pregnancy when necessary. As with any medication for acute treatment, it should be used at the lowest effective dose, for the shortest possible period, and as infrequently as possible.

Pregnant women should consult a doctor regarding any medication taken during pregnancy. EMA and the competent national authorities in the European Union will continue to monitor the safety of paracetamol-containing medicines and promptly assess any new data as it becomes available.

WHO: “We know vaccines do not cause autism”

“The evidence remains inconsistent,” said WHO spokesperson Tarik Jašarević during a press conference in Geneva, when asked about a possible link between paracetamol use during pregnancy and autism.

“We know vaccines do not cause autism. Vaccines, as we have said, save countless lives. This is scientifically proven and should not be questioned,” he added.

Rogobete: “No clear studies linking paracetamol and autism”

Romania’s Health Minister, Alexandru Rogobete, stated on Tuesday during a parliamentary debate: “I have partially seen public statements about paracetamol’s effects. I cannot make a medical judgment; we are waiting for the official position of the Romanian Medicines Agency and the European Medicines Agency.”

“I cannot confirm or deny what has appeared in public. So far, no clear or concrete studies—at least none presented to me—exist regarding a direct link between paracetamol use and autism,” added the Health Minister.

“Of course, any medication can have short-, medium-, or long-term side effects, but as of now, I am not aware of any such study. We await the official opinion of the two medicines agencies, in Romania and the European Union,” he concluded.

Last Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump repeatedly warned against taking paracetamol during an autism-focused White House event. He described autism as a complex disorder with a broad spectrum and long-debated origins. Trump also suggested using leucovorin, a form of folic acid, as a treatment for autism symptoms. According to Trump, consuming paracetamol (acetaminophen) during pregnancy is “associated with a very high risk” of developing autism in the child.

“So, it’s not good to take Tylenol. I’m telling you. It’s not good,” Trump stated. “And you shouldn’t give your child Tylenol every time they get a shot,” he added.

“In other countries, like Cuba, I’ve heard there’s no Tylenol because they can’t afford it. Well, there are almost no autism cases there,” Trump claimed.