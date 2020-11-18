Patient severely burnt in the Neamt hospital fire dies, death toll climbs to 11

The fire at the intensive care unit of Neamt County Hospital has made a new victim, with the death toll climbing to 11. One of those six severely injured patients transferred from Piatra Neamt to the Hospital in Lectani, Iasi, a 72-year-woman has died on Wednesday. She had multiple underlying conditions.

Those six severely burnt patients, including the woman who passed away today, were saved from second ICU of the hospital, where a fire had broken out on Saturday, November 14.

Ten people have died on the spot in the fire, while the doctor on call, who tried to save patients, has burns on 75% of his body and was transferred to a military hospital in Belgium.

Other representatives of the hospital’s medical staff, a physician and two nurses received care for burns.