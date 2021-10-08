Pediatrician’s warning: There’s no places anymore for children with Covid in hospitals

Hospitals for children in Bucharest are full of kids infected with the novel coronavirus. Doctors came to decide who has priority for hospitalization, pediatrician Mihai Craiu told Digi24 on Thursday evening. He underlined that the parents of children who end up in hospital with COVID are not vaccinated.

“It’s already full in our institute (the National Institute for the Health of Mother and Child). The floor where children with SARS-CoV, admitted with their parents, is full. We don’t have anywhere to put them. The people don’t realize that we came to the situation to choose whom we admit first. Obviously, nobody is so cynical to say: first-come, first admitted. There are all kind of feelings, stories, patients who are in a more serious condition (…) and things will not stop here”, doctor Craiu confesses.

He revealed it’s the same situation in all other hospitals for children in the Capital city, at “Grigore Alexandrescu”, “Gomoiu”, etc.

Craiu said the infected children’s condition is not very serious, but they have fever, diarrhea, they cannot eat. “At this point we have the youngest patient, a few-day newborn, admitted with his minor mother, aged 17, you know we also rank first in the EU on teen moms. There will be more, and, unfortunately some we’ll need oxygen, IVs, specific medication“, the doctor warned.

He added that none of the parents of these children is vaccinated. “A one-month baby is not going outside, at the club. He got the Covid infection from home, from his parents.”

Specialists have repeatedly said that the best way to protect children who cannot be vaccinated is that their parents get the anti-Covid jab.

The fourth wave of the pandemic is characterized by a greater vulnerability of children to the virus. Unlike other variants of SARS-CoV-2, the Delta strain spreads more easily and is more aggressive in children, who until now were not affected by the disease or had mild or asymptomatic forms.

National Federation of Parents asks for online school

The National Federation of Parents sent a request to the Ministers of Health and Education on Friday to amend the minister’s decree so that, at an infection rate exceeding 6 per thousand inhabitants, schools can decide, through the Board, to switch to online classes, regardless by the number of classes with suspended physical activity.

The Federation argues in the letter that it has always supported the school with a physical presence, but “we cannot endanger the health of our children and families.”

“Given that the cumulative incidence rate of Covid-19 cases per 1000 inhabitants increases alarmingly from one day to another, the medical system is overloaded, the school infrastructure and there are already over 17,000 students and staff confirmed with Covid-19 , we have deaths among teachers and children, intensive care units are full and the pressure on the medical system is huge”, says FNAP.

“Even where schools have all the necessary resources, there are situations in which the school population is large and students interact, inevitably. It is utopian to consider that all hygienic-sanitary measures can be observed, permanently, especially when it comes to small children “, they also say.

At the end of last week, the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Health adopted a joint decree, which decoupled the operating scenarios of the schools, more precisely the decision to go online, from the infection threshold of 6 per thousand in a locality.

The new order, which has been in force since October 4, stipulates that a school or kindergarten will close and switch to online education when half of the classes or groups have been suspended due to cases confirmed by COVID-19.

The decision had been made in the context in which the infection rate was increasing rapidly and had exceeded 6 per thousand in Bucharest. Meanwhile, the incidence in the Capital exceeded 12 per thousand (12.24 on October 8).