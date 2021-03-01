People in the phase 3 of the vaccination campaign can make appointments after March 15, jabs available starting April

People qualifying for the third phase of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, meaning the general population, can make appointments on the online platform for the vaccination after March 15, said Valeriu Gheorghita, the coordinator of the national immunization campaign against the novel coronavirus. Citizens will be administered with the vaccine most likely starting April.

“For the third stage, general population will be able to schedule for the jab right after March 15, and this is important, the moment when the waiting list is available, and the respective vaccination will probably start in April,” Gheorghita told Digi 24 private television broadcaster.

Gheorghita added that, from March 15, waiting lists for anti-COVID-19 vaccination will be active on the online registration platform. Each person registered on the list of a vaccination centre will be able to see how many people are before him or her and can estimate the date on which he or she would be scheduled for vaccination. He also said that the activation of this waiting list on the online platform depended on the 750 centres nationwide provided in the vaccination campaign being made operational.

With Romania receiving new vaccine doses, the coordinator of the vaccination campaign announced that as of Monday, March 1, “there will be at least 30,000 people vaccinated every day”.” “We will have days when we exceed 40,000 vaccinated people,” he mentioned.

214,000 doses of Pfizer BioNTech vaccine expected to reach Romania today

214,110 doses of Pfizer BioNTech vaccine are expected to arrive in Romania on Monday, March 1, by air, at the airports in Otopeni, Cluj-Napoca and Timisoara, according to a press release of the National Committee for Coordination of Activities on Vaccination against COVID-19 (CNCAV).

The doses will be distributed as following:

– Bucharest National Storage Centre: 60,840 doses;

– Brasov Regional Storage Centre: 24,570 doses;

– Cluj Regional Storage Centre: 28,080 doses;

– Constanta Regional Storage Centre: 24,570 doses;

– Craiova Regional Storage Centre: 23,400 doses;

– Iasi Regional Storage Centre: 28,080 doses;

– Timisoara Regional Storage Centre: 24,570 doses.