People queuing to get the anti-Covid jab at Romexpo centre in Bucharest

People were queuing to get the anti-Covid jab at Romexpo vaccination centre in Bucharest on Monday. Hundreds were waiting in line at this hour to get vaccinated.

The vaccine doses from the Romexpo centre ran out in short time and people had to wait for a new tranche to be delivered. Meanwhile, hundreds of people scheduled for immunisation today had to wait for hours in line.

There were people who said they had arrived at Romexpo at 11:00hrs and they were still waiting in line after four hours.

The doctor coordinator of the centre has yet assured that all those scheduled for vaccination will eventually take the jab by the end of the day.

The Romexpo centre is vaccinating with the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine.

Around 60,000 people have been vaccinated in Romania in the past 24 hours.