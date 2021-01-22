Pfizer halved Covid vaccine deliveries in several countries, including Romania. Gheorghita: We have doses on a landline

Pfizer, the anti-Covid-19 vaccine producer, has halved the volume of the vaccine doses delivered to the EU states this week, including to Romania, according to Reuters.

Romania has received only 50% of the planned volume of jabs this week, with the rest to be gradually allotted until the end of March. The normal pace of the deliveries will be resumed as of next week, said secretary of state within the Health Ministry, Andrei Baciu.

Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech have refused for now to make statements on this topic after last week the two pharma companies had announced a mitigation of deliveries during the period when they intend to boost their production capacity in Europe.

Several countries, including Poland, Czechia, Bulgaria, have already slowed down the pace of vaccination, while Norway, for instance, said it can manage the situation as it has an emergency stock. Poland has even threatened to take Pfizer to court for the partial vaccine deliveries.

The Serum Institute in Denmark said that a drop by 50% of vaccines this week will mean 10 percent less vaccines administered in the first quarter.

Government from all countries argue that these cutbacks are undermining their efforts to vaccinate citizens and to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Gheorghita: Doses on a landline, first part of February will be complicated