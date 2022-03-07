PM Ciuca: Drug producers contacted to make more iodine pills. Antibiotics factory in Iasi kicks off production

Amid concerns of nuclear attacks following the war in Ukraine, Romanian PM Nicolae Ciuca and amid Romanians’ taking pharmacies by storm to buy iodine pills last week on the day Russians fired near the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Station in southeastern Ukraine, Romanian PM Nicolae Ciuca assured the population there is no exceedance of radiation level in our country.

However, the Romanian prime minister told Digi24 last evening that the government has contacted local companies for the emergency production of iodine pills.

“At the moment there is a certain number of iodine pills, it is insufficient, which is why, at the level of the Ministry of Health, our producers of medicines have been contacted, so that they can produce such pills as a matter of urgency,” said the prime minister.

“So far no one was able to send in the perfect solution, which is not strange. As such, in return for what the Government needs to do, the Government is in a position to take the appropriate measures for such a situation, precautionary measures, so that we can come and react in a presumed situation of this kind” , added Nicolae Ciuca.

On Saturday, the Roman ian Minister of Environment, Waters and Forests, Tanczos Barna, announced that the radiation level is in normal parameters, and the radioactivity is monitored every hour with 58 measuring devices at national level.

Ukrainian local authorities have announced that Russian military forces have taken control of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine. Ukraine said Russian forces attacked the plant early Friday, causing a fire in a five-story building near the plant.

KI (potassium iodide) is a salt of stable (not radioactive) iodine that can help block radioactive iodine from being absorbed by the thyroid gland, thus protecting this gland from radiation injury.

The thyroid gland is the part of the body that is most sensitive to radioactive iodine.

When there is a radiation exposure, the iodine pills are usually taken within 2 to 6 hours from the time of exposure to produce some effect.

People should take KI (potassium iodide) only on the advice of public health or emergency management officials. There are health risks associated with taking KI.

Health minister: Antibiotice Iași starts production. 30 million iodine pills needed

Antibiotice Iași will manufacture, starting with Tuesday, a large quantity of potassium iodide, at a rate of 2.5 million pills every 48 hours, announced on Monday the Romanian Minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila. According to the authorities, Romania needs 30 million tablets.

“Starting tomorrow, the Antibiotice Iași company will manufacture a large quantity at a rate of 2.5 million pills every 48 hours. Antibiotice Iași is a responsible manufacturer and has been involved. We have been working for 10 days now so that we can be able to insure this substance, ie not the active substance, the manufacturer and procures it. I don’t think there will be any problems “, says Alexandru Rafila, asked how Romania is preparing in case of a nuclear attack from Russia.

He stated that potassium iodide is not a “universal panacea, it is not taken as a precaution”.

The Minister explained that a request made by INSP and the Endocrinology Commission of the Ministry of Health shows that it is a maximum of 30 million tablets. “They will be taken to the Public Health Directorate. It is important to reach the level of each city hall’s office in a very short time, so that there is access”, added Minister Rafila.