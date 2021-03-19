PM pledges to supplement intensive care beds

PM Florin Cîțu said on Friday he had talked with Health minister Vlad Voiculescu and with the head of the Emergency Inspectorate Raed Arafat, about the intensive care beds for the Covid-19 patients, announcing they will be soon supplemented.

“We’ll have several meeting to assess the situation. I said we must conduct inspections in every hospital on a daily basis and the Health Ministry will present the situation”, the PM said.

Asked about the cases of patients who died waiting for a spare ICU beds in Craiova, Citu replied: “The Health Ministry will definitely take care of the checks. At present, all the ministry’s staff and the emergency directorate must carry out the goal of 1,600 intensive care beds. They will supplement by tens of ICU beds in the upcoming days”.

As for the increasing spread of the UK strain of the coronavirus, Citu stated that we must stay focused on the vaccination campaign.

“As of April 5 we’ll be able to supplement by 10% the number of seats in the military centres. We’ll do our best to accelerate the process. The solution to get rid of the pandemic asap is a successful vaccination campaign“, he added.