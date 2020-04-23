Pope Francis donated five ventilators for COVID-19 patients in Suceava

Pope Francis has donated five ventilators for the COVID-19 patients hospitalised in Suceava, northern Romania, the hottest coronavirus zone in our countrry.

The information has been announced today by the Vatican News. “The Church today remembers Saint George the martyr, Pope Francis’ name-day. To mark this occasion a number of ventilators will be delivered to Romania, Spain and Italy, countries particularly affected by the coronavirus epidemic. The delivery comes after an announcement on 27 March in response to the needs of several hospitals. “

Pope Francis’ name before becoming pope was Jorge Mario Bergoglio, so he is marking his name day on Saint George on April 23.

5 latest generation ventilators are expected in Suceava, another 2 will go to a hospital in Lecce, Italy, and 3 to Madrid, Spain, the Vatican informs.

The Vatican News also reports that Suceava city, “located in the poorest region of the country and the European Union”, has seen almost 25% of the total COVID-19 contagion in Romania and is currently quarantine, alongside other several surrounding municipalities is in quarantine.

“The ventilators and all the equipment donated by the Pope will be transported by a flight which will also carry a team of eleven Romanian doctors and six health workers, sent on 7 April by the government of Bucharest to a hospital in Lecce to work alongside Italy in its difficult battle against the coronavirus,” the Vatican further says.

The three ventilators in Madrid will be distributed by the Nunciature and Cardinal Carlos Osoro Sierra, Archbishop of the Spanish capital, to the hospitals most in need, while two ventilators destined for the hospital in Lecce will be delivered today by Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, the Papal Almonor.