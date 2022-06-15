Premiere: Medical care settled in Romania, for citizens from UK, Ireland and Norway

Angiomedica Private Hospital for Cardiovascular Diseases in Bucharest – the center of medical excellence dedicated to patients with cardiovascular disease – expands the range of services for patients abroad with two more states – Ireland and Norway, in addition to the UK, with which the Hospital was already contracted. Therefore, patients (Romanian and foreign) from the UK, Ireland and Norway can benefit from minimally invasive cardiovascular investigations and interventions at Angiomedica Hospital on public health insurance.

Thus, for the first time in Romania for the Romanian private medical space, patients residing in the three countries and who are insured in the state health systems, can benefit from the settlement of over-specialized medical services, within the Angiomedical Cardiovascular Diseases Hospital in Bucharest.

All medical treatments will be reimbursed by the insurance company of the respective country, for any patient who has been accepted for investigations and treatment at the Angiomedical Cardiovascular Diseases Hospital in Bucharest.

“Patients opt for medical services at our hospital for two reasons: our doctors are very well trained and the prices of medical treatments are much lower than in the UK, Ireland and Norway. The most requested medical services from the Private Hospital for Cardiovascular Diseases Angiomedica are minimally invasive interventions such as coronary angiography, arteriography, angioplasty, ablation, electrophysiology and vascular surgery”, said Cecilia Covrig, Chairman of the Board of the Hospital for Cardiovascular Diseases.