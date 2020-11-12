Public Health Barometer: 21% of Romanians would get vaccinated against COVID-19 if vaccine available

Protecting jobs, safe education in schools and the implementation of measures against the novel coronavirus infections should be the Government’s priorities at this point, according to the Health Public Barometer-October 2020 released on November 12, which assesses the Romanians’ perceptions on their health during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The barometer was conducted by the Larics Centre of Sociological Researches (CCSL) and the Institute of Political Sciences and International Studies (ISPRI) under the aegis of the Romanian Academy’s Medical Sciences Department, in partnership with the Romanian Medicine Producers Association, during September 25-October 16.

According to the barometer, 47% of the Romanians consider they are very well informed about the COVID-19 pandemic, by accessing official sources such as the European Union and the World Health Organization. 43% consider they are quite informed.

Over half of the respondents consider that testing and the treatment for the SARS-CoV-2 infections are not available enough in Romania, while over 83% say that it’s important we have access to innovative medicines.

37% of the Romanians believe that our country was forced to manage by itself in countering the coronavirus pandemic, while over 35% think that Romania has been mostly helped by the European Union.

Six in ten Romanians believe that the great world powers and multinational companies that produce vaccines are the ones that invest the most in discovering a vaccine against COVID-19.

In case an anti-COVID-19 vaccine is found, 21% of the Romanians would get vaccinated , one third would choose to become immune only if they heard the vaccine had no side effects and 8% would like to know more information before getting vaccinated.

Almost half of the respondents opine that the vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 should be discussed with each individual, for it is far more complicated than it seems, as the percentage of those who believe that the vaccine has rather advantages and of those who think the vaccine has more risks is similar.

Amid the existing pandemic context, 7 in 10 respondents said that they would not get vaccinated against flu this autumn, while over 81% didn’t do it last season either.

The survey also revealed that 3 in 10 Romanians think that the existing vaccines are sure and efficient, while over 43% consider them efficient, but have doubts about their safety.