Rate of Covid-19 infections continues to rise in Bucharest

3,400 new cases of COVID-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of 29,400 processed tests. 65 more people infected with the novel coronavirus have died in the past 24 hrs.

The infection rate is on the rise in Bucharest, reaching 3.23 per 1,000 inhabitants. After Bucharest, Alba county has also exceeded the rate of 3/thousand inhabitants.

A record high of patients in intensive care has been also reported: 768.

Overall, there have been 186,254 cases of people infected with COVID-19 recorded in Romania since the start of the pandemic.

134,395 of these patients have been declared cured.

Separate from the newly confirmed coronavirus infections, 827 other people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have tested positive for Covid-19 again, following retesting.

The death toll climbed to 5,996, with 65 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hrs: 34 men and 31 women from Argeș, Bacău, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Buzău, Călărași, Caraș-Severin, Constanța, Covasna, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Giurgiu, Harghita, Ialomița, Iași, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Sibiu, Suceava, Timiș, Tulcea, Vaslui, Ilfov and Bucharest.

Two deaths have been reported in the 40-49 age group, 6 deaths in the 50-59 age group, 12 deaths in the 60-69 age group, 23 deaths in the 70-79 age group and 22 deaths in people over 80.

61 deaths have been reported in patients who had underlying medical conditions, one victim had no comorbidity and no comorbidity has been reported so far in the case of 3 victims.

10,266 Romanians infected with COVID-19 are currently hospitalized, with 768 in intensive care.