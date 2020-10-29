Record applications for appointments and consultations in classical and telemedicine through digital apps in cardiology, neurology, gynecology and psychology

Docbook, a digital platform for medical appointments and consultations in Romania, announced substantial increases in the number of appointments made by Romanians. In the context of the health crisis we are going through due to Covid-19 pandemic, statistics show that more and more Romanians have used their mobile phone, computer or tablet to make an appointment with a doctor, for medical tests and investigations, or even to be consulted by telemedicine specialists. Compared to 2019, Docbook statistics show a significant change in user behavior and strong increases in the number of online appointments. The specialties that register the highest increase in patients’ interest are: cardiology (+ 12%), gynecology (+ 19%), neurology (+ 15%). The most spectacular increase, of 76%, is registered in the appointments for psychological consultations.

In September alone, no less than 10,000 appointments were registered through the digital platform, in the context in which the total number of appointments made in the first 9 months of 2020 is over 67,000. As a result of the growing interest of Romanians in technology and medicine, Docbook representatives estimate that by the end of the year, approximately 100,000 online appointments will be made.

Another increasingly popular modern solution is telemedicine. Instead of the classic medical consultations, in which the patient generally goes to a clinic near the house, having access to a limited number of doctors, more and more Romanians resort to video consultations that give them access from home, in complete safety and without to go to any doctor, no matter where he is. The most popular and sought after video medical consultations are those performed by general practitioners, dermatologists and internal medicine specialists.

“To further facilitate access to quality and affordable medical services, development plans include the introduction in October of the possibility of paying by bank card in installments and without interest for all medical services and packages. The digital medical platform Docbook is constantly evolving, and one of the facilities requested by Romanians was the launch of health packages with services and benefits included. We enjoy the trust of our users and continue to innovate in this segment. The safety of patients and medical staff, increasing the accessibility of medical services are the main arguments that motivate us to introduce new functionalities for their benefit “, said Cristian Barbu, founder and Co-CEO of Docbook.

Compared to traditional appointments, where patients have to travel to the doctor’s office or have to make multiple calls to the clinic until they get confirmation of an appointment, digital platforms offer much faster, safer and simpler options.

“We expect an accelerated growth in the number of Romanians who will adopt the services of the digital medical platform, especially in the context in which technology plays an increasingly important role in our lives. The major advantage of Docbook is that we continuously invest in ensuring a memorable experience for customers, not only through a simple and intuitive customer journey in the digital platform, but also with its own specialized call center, which offers assistance and technical support. As such, on average, an online appointment on the platform is made in less than 2 minutes, while a phone call in the call center is taken in less than 20 seconds “, said Bogdan Rosu, Co-CEO of Docbook.