Record fatality rate among Covid patients in the past day. New infections rate still high

Romania has recorded a new record on number of deaths among patients infected with the novel coronavirus. 385 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been reported dead in Romania in the past 24 hours, with 28 deaths being from previous periods in the last months.

Overall, there have been 1,332,221 cases of infections with coronavirus in Romania since the debut of the pandemic till October 8, 2021, with 3,407 being reinfected patients 180 days after the first infection. 1,164,547 Covid patients were declared cured.

13,854 new Covid infections have been reported in the past day.

The death toll surged to 38,927, with 385 deaths reported in the past 24 hours (28 from other month): 184 men and 201 women who were infected with Covid and admitted in hospitals in such counties as: Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brăila, Brașov, Buzău, Caraș-Severin, Călărași, Cluj, Constanța, Covasna, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Giurgiu, Gorj, Harghita, Iași, Ilfov, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Satu Mare, Sălaj, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiș, Tulcea, Vaslui, Vâlcea, Vrancea and Bucharest.

Among the recently reported victims, one was in the 30-39 age group, 18 in the 40-49 age group, 37 in the 50-59 age category, 105 were in their 60s, 120 in their 70s, and 108 were elderly over 80.

364 of the victims were patients who had underlying medical conditions, 17 dead patients had no other comorbidity and no other pre-existing conditions have been reported so far in the case of four other victims.

28 of the recently reported victims died in September in Brăila, Bihor, Galați, Ilfov, Maramureș, Prahova, Teleorman counties and Bucharest. 357 Covid patients have died in the past 24 hours.

Among those 385 dead patients due to Covid infection, 352 were not vaccinated and 3 3 were vaccinated. The vaccinated victims were aged 38 to 86. 32 of them had other pre-existing conditions and one had none.

15,467 patients with Covid are currently admitted in the Romanian hospitals, with 1,561 in intensive care. Among the hospitalized patients reported in the last day, 424 are children: 401 admitted in the Covid wards and 23 in intensive care.

There is only one spare intensive care bed in Romania for Covid-19 patients at the moment, in Timis county. There are no more ICU beds in Bucharest. Overall, 1,561 ICU beds are occupied countrywide.

Infection rates

Just only one county in Romania is still under the green scenario in terms of Covid-19 infections: Covasna, where the reported infection rate stands at 1.95 per 1,000 inhabitants.

Two counties are in the yellow scenario: Harghita and Gorj, while the rest are under the red scenario.

The highest incidence rate is reported in Ilfov – 12.62 per 1,000, then Bucharest – 12.24 and Timis – 9.5.

The average national rate is 6.59.

Bucharest ranks first on daily Covid-19 infections: 2,665 in the past 24 hours, followed by Iași 606, Cluj 600, Timiș 577, Ilfov 553, Prahova 547. The lowest number of new daily infections was reported in Caraș-Severin 96, Covasna 84, Harghita 69 and 13 from abroad.