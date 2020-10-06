Record high of casualties due to Covid-19 reported in Romania in the past 24hrs

2,121 new cases of COVID-19 infections have been reported in Romania on Tuesday, October 6, out of 23,476 conducted tests. A record high of victims due to the novel coronavirus has been registered today, 73. At the same time, a new record high has been also reported on patients in intensive care – 608.

Overall, 139,612 cases of people infected with the new coronavirus have been registered in Romania so far since the debut of the pandemic. 109,898 patients were declared cured.

Apart from the newly confirmed cases today, other 518 people infected with COVID-19 have tested positive again after being retested.

The death toll climbed to 5,121, with 73 new more deaths reported today: 44 men and 29 women from Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Brăila, Brașov, Buzău, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Giurgiu, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Iași, Mehedinți, Mureș, Neamț, Prahova, Sibiu, Suceava, Timiș, Tulcea, Vaslui, Ilfov and Bucharest.

Among the recent victims, 4 of them had no associated conditions. Two deaths were reported in the 40-49 age group and 10 deaths in the 50-59 age group.

8,097 people infected with COVID-19 are currently hospitalized in Romania, with 608 in intensive care.

Counties with the highest number of daily COVID infections are: Bucharest-403, Suceava – 71, Teleorman – 71, Timiş – 82 and Constanţa – 76.

Mayor of Galati, confirmed with Covid after attending gastronomy festival in the city

The mayor of Galati, Ionut Pucheanu, was confirmed with the novel coronavirus. The mayor posted on Facebook that he is OK, has mild symptoms and he is self isolated at home.

Galati City Hall has approved and financed a gastronomy festival in the city last weekend, although the incidence of COVID-19 cases is higher than 1.5 infections per 1,000 inhabitants, according to G4Media. In this case restrictions would have had to be imposed.