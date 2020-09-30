Record high of COVID infections as Romania exceeds 2,000 daily cases

2,158 new cases of COVID-19 infections have been reported in the past 24 hours in Romania which marks a new record high since the start of the pandemic. 33 infected patients have died in the last day, while 550 are in serious condition in intensive care.

Overall, the tall has reached 127,572 people infected with the novel coronavirus across Romania, while 102,476 patients were declared cured.

Separate from the 1,258 newly cases of people infected with SARS – CoV – 2 (COVID – 19), other 674 already infected patients tested positive for Covid again.

The death toll climbed to 4,825, with 33 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 21 men and 12 women from Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Botoșani, Brașov, Constanța, Gorj, Harghita, Iași, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Prahova, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiș, Tulcea, Vaslui, Ilfov and Bucharest.

Two deaths have been reported in the 40-49yo age group, and five deaths in the 50-59yo age group.

31 of the latest victims had underlying medical conditions, while no comorbidity was reported for one patient.

7,496 infected Romanians are currently hospitalized, with 55 in intensive care.