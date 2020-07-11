Record high of new cases of coronavirus in Romania: Almost 700 in just 24hrs, death toll up to 24

698 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, the highest number since the start of the pandemic. The total number of infections goes beyond 32,000. At the same time, 24 new deaths have been registered since Friday, July 10 to Saturday, July 11.

14,610 tests have been done in the past 24 hours.

The previous record high was scored two days ago, when there were 614 new cases.

32,079 cases of the novel coronavirus have been recorded in Romania overall so far. 23,613 people were discharged from hospitals: 21,414 recovered and 1,793 were asymptomatic. 406 patients who tested positive were discharged upon request.

So far, 1,871 people have died after being infected with COVID-19, with 24 new more deaths reported in the last day: 16 men and 8 women from Alba, Argeș, Botoșani, Brașov, Buzău, Dolj, Galați, Maramureș, Bucharest, Olt, Prahova and Sibiu.

23 of the patients who died had underlying medical conditions, while one was not known with any other diseases. One death was reported to a patient in the 30-39 age group.

239 patients are admitted in intensive care at the moment.

According to the Strategic Communication Groups latest report, 493,858 Romanians have been tested for coronavirus until July 11 countrywide, which means 24 per 1,000 inhabitants.

Bucharest ranks first in the top most numerous new cases-102, and Arges follows second with 90.

Botoșani, Sălaș and Satu Mare are the only one counties in Romania that reported no new case of coronavirus.

The head of the Emergency Situations Department, Raed Arafat warned in the Senate today that Romania would report a new record high in new COVID-19 cases.