Record of Covid daily infections. 145 infected patients died, over 1,100 in intensive care

7,116 new COVID-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, the highest number registered this year. The fatality rate is also on the rise, with 145 infected patients dying in the past day. 1,116 patients infected with coronavirus are in intensive care.

Overall, there have been 1,180,097 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 since the start of the pandemic till today, September 24, 2021. 514 patients are reinfected, they tested positive after more than 180 days since the first Covid infection. 1,093,151 Covid patients were declared cured.

The death toll climbed to 36,109, with 145 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 78 men and 67 women from Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brăila, Buzău, Caraș-Severin, Călărași, Cluj, Constanța, Covasna, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Ialomița, Iași, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Satu Mare, Sălaj, Sibiu, Suceava, Timiș, Vaslui, Vrancea and Bucharest.

One of the recent victims was in the 20-29 age group, eight victims in the 40-49 age group, 14 in people aged 50 to 59, 35 patients were in their 60s, 41 in their 70s and 46 were people over 80.

The victim in the 20-29 age range was a 26-year-old woman from Buzau, who was not vaccinated and who had under pre-existing medical conditions.

133 of the recent victims had underlying medical conditions, six victims presented no other diseases, and no other diseases have been detected so far in the case of six other victims.

9,476 Romanians infected with coronavirus are currently hospitalized, with 1,116 in a more serious condition, in intensive care.

Among the total number of hospitalized patients with SARS-CoV-2, 255 are children: 239 are admitted in the Covid wards and 16 in intensive care. A day ago there were 244 children infected with Covid admitted in hospitals.

Infection rates

26 counties in Romania, over half of the total reported over 100 daily Covid infections in the past 24 hours. By far the highest number of daily cases is reported in Bucharest, almost 1,000 new daily Covid infections. Timis ranks second with 470 cases, and Cluj third with 347 cases.

The infection rate nationwide is on the rise up to 2.60. The highest infection rate is in Ilfov- 4.46 per one thousand inhabitants, followed by Timis- 3.98 and Bucharest 3-77.

23 spare intensive care beds countrywide

According to data available on alerte.ms there are 1,239 intensive care beds destined to Covid patients countrywide, with 1, 116 ICU beds already filled, and only 23 spare beds.

In Bucharest there were 254 ICU beds for Covid patients and only two were spare.

Secretary of state in the Health Ministry, Andrei Baciu told Digi24 today that Romania could reach 17,000 Covid infections per day.“Wave 4 of the Covid pandemic has a much stronger accelerated pace. The rise of the number of infections is happening much faster. It is caused by the high contagious level of the Delta variant. There will most probably be other waves of the pandemic. But this one will be a pretty intense, strong one. There is forecast pointing up to 17,000 infections per day. It is one of the scenarios. September has probably the highest impact from the epidemiological point of view, for groups of people get together coming from various environments, after holidays, in schools etc,” Andrei Baciu said.