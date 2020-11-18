Record of COVID infections in the past 24 hours: Over 10,000 daily cases, 168 deaths

10,269 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of 37,906 tests. Other 168 infected Romanians have died, while 1,174 are in intensive care.

Overall, 383,743 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Romania since the beginning of the pandemic, with 261,387 being declared cured.

Apart from the newly 10,269 detected cases, other 1,207 already infected people have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 again.

The death toll climbed to 9,429, with 168 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 102 men and 66 women from Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brăila, Brașov, Buzău, Călărași, Caraș-Severin, Constanța, Covasna, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Ialomița, Iași, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Olt, Prahova, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiș, Tulcea, Vâlcea, Vaslui, Vrancea, Ilfov and Bucharest.

4 deaths were reported in the 40-49 age group, 16 deaths in the 50-59 age group, 42 deaths in the 60-69 age group, 62 deaths in the 70-79 age group and 44 deaths in people over 80.

163 of the latest victims had underlying medical conditions, while no comorbidity was detected in case of 5 other patients.

13,179 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus are currently hospitalized, with 1,174 in intensive care.