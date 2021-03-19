Record of Covid patients in intensive care. 143 dead

5,593 new Covid-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of 38,670 conducted tests. The infection rate stands at 14.4%. 143 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus have died in the past day, while 1,313 are admitted in a more serious condition in intensive care, a new record this year.

Overall, there have been 886,752 cases of people infected with COVID-19 in Romania so far since the debut of the pandemic, with 798,985 declared cured.

The death toll surged to 22,020, with 143 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 87 men and 56 women from Alba, Argeș, Arad, Bacău, Bihor, Botoșani, Brașov, Caraș-Severin, Călărași, Cluj, Constanța, Covasna, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Iași, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Neamț, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiș, Tulcea, Vaslui, Vâlcea, Vrancea, Ilfov and Bucharest.

One death was reported in the 30-39 age group, seven deaths in the 40-49 age category, 10 deaths in the 50-59 age group, 42 deaths in the 60-69 category, 41 deaths among patients aged 70 to 79 and 42 deaths in elderly over 80.

140 of the recent victims had underlying conditions, one dead patient presented no comorbidity and no other diseases have been reported so far in the case of two other victims.

11,632 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are currently hospitalized across the country, with 1,313 in intensive care.

Infection rates

Ilfov has climbed on the first position in the ranking of Covid-19 incidence per 1,000 inhabitants, with a rate of infection of 6.37 reported on Friday as against 5.79 a day ago. The rate was 5.35 two days ago and 4.85 three days ago.

Popesti-Leordeni town and the commune of Tunari in Ilfov have been quarantined for 14 days.

Timis comes second, with an incidence rate of 5.96 per 1,000, while Bucharest ranks third with an incidence rate of 4.64 compared to 4.57 the previous day.

The infection rate has gone beyond 4 in Cluj as well.

19 counties, almost half of the total have reported over 100 daily new infections. Bucharest tops the ranking with 1.031 new cases reported in the oast 24 hours. Ilfov comes second with 379 new daily infections and Timis third with 324. Cluj follows (295), Hunedoara (266), Constanța (248) and Brașov (216).

Two patients died at Craiova county hospital while waiting for a ICU bed

There is no more spare beds for Covid-19 patients at the intensive care unit of Craiova County Hospital. Two patients died in the past 24 hours while waiting in the isolation for a vacant ICU bed. The first patient, a 83yo woman has died on Thursday, while the second one, in a very serious condition, has died on Friday morning.

There are 12 more patients with severe forms of coronavirus in the hospital’s isolation, waiting for a spare bed in intensive care.

All 20 ICU beds of the hospital are occupied.