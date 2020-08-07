HEALTHTOP NEWS

Record of deaths and COVID-19 infections in Romania in the past 24hrs

By Alina Grigoras
1,378 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours out of 23,956 conducted tests. It is the highest number of new infections in one day. At the same time, the number of daily deaths due to the novel coronavirus is on the rise: 50, a new record high.

Overall, there have been 59,273 Covid-19 cases in Romania since the start of the pandemic. 29,289 patients were declared cured and 5,897 were asymptomatic.

Apart of the newly confirmed cases- 1,378 cases since August 6 to August 7, other 605 people were reconfirmed positive for cornavirus following retesting.

The death toll due to SARS – CoV – 2 mounted to 2,616, with 50 patients passing away in the past 24 hours: 31 men and 19 women from Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brăila, Brașov, Cluj, Dâmbovița, Galați, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Iași, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Prahova, Sibiu, Timiș, Vâlcea, Vaslui, Ilfov and Bucharest.

All patients who have died in the past 24 hours had pre-existing conditions.

There are currently 7,801 people infected with COVID-19 hospitalized across Romania, with 446 being admitted in intensive care.

