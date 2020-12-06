Record of patients in intensive care. 134 Romanians infected with COVID-19 have died in the past 24hrs

5,231 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of 17,530 tests.

134 Romanians infected with the virus have died in the last day, while 1,289 patients are in intensive care, which sets a new record high.

Overall, 513,576 cases have been confirmed in Romania overall since the start of the pandemic, with 405,612 patients being declared cured.

The death toll surged to 12,320, with 134 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 89 men and 45 women from Alba, Arad, Bacău, Botoșani, Brăila, Brașov, Călărași, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Ialomița, Iași, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Olt, Prahova, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Timiș, Vaslui, Vâlcea, Vrancea, Ilfov and Bucharest.

Four deaths were reported in the 40-49 age group, 13 deaths in the 50-59 age group, 38 deaths in the 60-69 age group, 48 deaths in the 70-79 age group and 31 deaths in patients over 80.

127 of the recent victims had underlying medical conditions, no comorbidity has been reported for 5 victims, and no other disease have been found out so far in case of 2 other dead patients.

12,587 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are currently hospitalized, with 1,289 in intensive care.

Infection rates

The highest infection rates were reported in Bucharest and Ilfov.

The infection rate is on the rise in Ilfov, reaching to 7.26 per 1,000 inhabitants, from 6.82 a day ago.

Constanta county also reports a slight increase from 7.15/1,000 on Saturday to 7.17 on Sunday.

An incidence rate of over 5/1,000 inhabitants is reported in Bucharest – 5.8 as against 5.53 a day before, but also in Cluj – 5.58, Braşov – 5.02 and Sibiu – 5.00 per one thousand.

Almost 1,600 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Capital city in the past 24 hours, meaning one third of the total new infections. Other counties with a high number of new cases are Constanța – 388, Cluj – 335 and Ilfov – 324.