Renowned dentist from Constanta died of Covid-19

Dentist Taner Chemal, one of the most appreciated implant and oral surgery specialists in Romania, aged 49, has died at Colentina Hospital in Bucharest in Thursday where he had been hospitalized with Covid-19.

He was infected with the novel coronavirus and was transferred from Constanta to Colentina Hospital in Bucharest on July 15 as his condition had got worse. He was expecting to receive the treatment with Remdesivir in the past days but he passed away before getting it.

Chemal Taner was member of the Muslim community in Romania.

He was specialist in advanced dental implants, oral surgery and periodontics and one of the pioneers of the dental surgery in Romania, performing more complicated surgeries as a first. He was founder of Implantodent clinic in Constanta.